Switzerland Blast: Several Killed in Bar Explosion at Crans-Montana Ski Resort

A powerful explosion shattered New Year celebrations at the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana in Switzerland, killing several people and injuring many others. The blast occurred inside a crowded bar during the early hours of Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

Police in the canton of Valais said the cause of the explosion remains unknown. Spokesperson Gaetan Lathion told AFP that the incident led to “several injured and several dead,” though officials have not yet confirmed the exact toll. Reports from Sky News suggested at least 10 fatalities, while some local outlets indicated the number could be higher.

The bar, identified as Le Constellation, reportedly had more than 100 patrons inside when the explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. Emergency services rushed to the scene, sealing off the area and imposing a temporary no-fly zone over the resort.

Images circulating in Swiss media showed flames engulfing parts of the building as firefighters, ambulance crews and police worked through the night. Rescue operations were still ongoing, with authorities focusing on aiding victims, securing the site and determining what triggered the blast.

Videos claiming to show the incident have appeared on social media, though their authenticity has not been independently verified.

What was meant to be a festive start to the New Year has instead turned tragic for the Alpine resort, as investigators continue to piece together what happened.