Dhurandhar OTT Release Updates: Ranveer’s Spy Thriller Expected Date, Cast, Plot and Platform

Ranveer Singh has once again reaffirmed his dominance at the box office with Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s explosive spy-action thriller that has taken theatres by storm. Blending political intrigue, gripping drama and intense performances, the film has not only emerged as a massive commercial success but has also triggered discussions around its bold narrative — along with huge anticipation for its sequel.

Running over three hours, Dhurandhar keeps viewers hooked from the opening frame to the final scene. Released in cinemas on December 5, the film is still enjoying a strong theatrical run, even as curiosity grows regarding its digital premiere. With fans eager to revisit the film at home, the buzz around the OTT release continues to rise. The makers have already confirmed that Dhurandhar Part 2 will arrive in March 2026, further fueling excitement.

OTT update: Dhurandhar likely heading to Netflix

Though the movie remains steady in theatres, reports indicate that its streaming release may not be far away. As per OTTplay, Dhurandhar is expected to premiere on Netflix once its theatrical window closes. A tentative date being discussed is January 30, 2026, though an official confirmation from the producers or the streaming platform is still awaited.

Story, performances and impact

The film unfolds as an intense spy thriller with Ranveer Singh delivering a fierce, layered performance as Hamza — a man who infiltrates the dangerous underworld of Lyari and becomes deeply entangled in crime, espionage and power politics. As Hamza climbs the ranks, he turns into a key figure within the ISI–criminal nexus, leading to high-stakes conflicts and morally complex choices.

The narrative gains depth thanks to a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun — each adding weight and texture to the film.

Off screen, Ranveer was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Deepika Padukone. The couple, heading out for a holiday, appeared relaxed and cheerful, twinning in black, smiling for photographers and waving before entering the terminal.

Industry reactions and box office momentum

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been especially vocal in praising Dhurandhar. In multiple comments, he claimed the film has “kicked out” South cinema from its dominating position and called Aditya Dhar’s work a powerful template for future spy thrillers.

Currently in its third week, the film is reportedly eyeing the ₹1,100-crore global mark — a milestone that underscores its strong box office run.

Varma also predicted that the film’s influence will only grow with the release of Dhurandhar Part 2. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said that while the first film may have “scared” the South film industry, the sequel is likely to “terrify” it.m