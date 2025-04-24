Maha CM directs completion of solar feeder project works by Sep 2026

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the administration that all solar feeder project works be completed by September 2026 in a bid to fast-track the implementation of 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0.’

Due to challenges related to the environment, forest, and security in some projects, he also directed the formation of district-level task forces. This scheme aims to support the goal of generating 7000 MW of solar energy, aimed at providing daytime electricity to farmers.

Maharashtra has already surpassed the Central government’s 100-day target of 690 MW by achieving 746 MW.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of the scheme and also inaugurated the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0' project management portal.

“It was highlighted that 15,284 MW capacity projects are underway, making this one of the world’s largest decentralised solar initiatives, with 1359 MW already completed and benefiting 2.14 lakh farmers,” said the Chief Minister’s Office in a release.

The Chief Minister directed that every district must establish a task force chaired by the Collector, with the Superintendent of Police and the CEO of Zilla Parishad as key members, meeting monthly to solve issues faced in solar projects.

He said that the Forest Department must take swift action to regularise forest land titles granted to tribal farmers, and for eco-friendly solar projects, the Environment and Forest Departments should prepare constructive proposals and submit them to the government for prompt consideration.

The Chief Minister also directed that developers should not be required to re-obtain ‘No Objection Certificates’ from Gram Panchayats.

“All Collectors and CEOs should actively support and resolve developer challenges. Any political or local hindrances must be addressed firmly, without bias or favour, to protect the integrity of these projects. Stamp duty exemption should also extend to privately owned land used for solar development,” he said.

The new 'Project Management Portal' must be effectively used at every project phase to ensure timely and transparent execution.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.