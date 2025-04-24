Odisha: Similipal officially declared as a national park

Bhubaneswar, April 24 (IANS) In a significant development, the Odisha government on Thursday officially declared Similipal in Mayurbhanj district as a National Park, under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“A landmark step towards Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha! Similipal is now officially a National Park - the 107th in India and the largest in #Odisha at 845.70 sq km. This long-awaited declaration strengthens our ecological legacy, uplifts tribal aspirations, and reaffirms Odisha’s commitment to sustainable development,” posted on the ‘X’ handle of the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to a notification issued by the Odisha Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, the declaration comes in exercise of powers under Section 35(4) of the Act.

This follows the government’s earlier notifications issued on August 6, 1980 (No. 18703) and on June 11, 1986 (No. 19525), wherein the state government had expressed its intent to designate the area as a National Park.

Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) is the largest tiger habitat of Odisha. Notably, Similipal National Park includes a large patch of forest from Similipal South Wildlife Division and some parts of the Similipal North Wildlife Division.

As per the 1972 Wildlife (Protection) Act, the State Government can create National Parks in regions recognised for their ecological, geomorphological, and natural significance. The criteria laid down by the centre declare that an area accorded national park status must be completely inviolate and free from human habitation, and no livestock grazing in the area as well.

It is worth noting that Bhitarkanika, India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem after the Sunderbans, was the lone national park in Odisha.

It was established as a wildlife sanctuary in 1975 and declared a national park by the government of Odisha in September 1998.

The fundamental objective of a national park is to safeguard the natural environment of the designated area and ensure the preservation of biodiversity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.