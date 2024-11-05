Law and Order in AP Has Collapsed Completely: YSRCP

Prodduturu,YSR district, Nov 5:

Reiterating that the law and order situation in the state has severely deteriorated and that there is no safety for women, YSRCP has stated that the coalition government is focused solely on self-promotion and criticizing our leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, party spokesperson Rachamallu Sivaram Reddy said the coalition government has miserably failed in maintaining law and order and is incapable of tracing the person who brutally murdered a child. He also pointed out that, for the past five months, over 100 women and children have been victims of atrocities.

"What's even more pathetic is that the government has not been able to locate the body parts of the victim. The predators are not even sparing children, which is a grave concern," he said.

As a parent of two daughters, Reddy emphasized, "There is no safety for women in the state. The situation is such that they cannot even go out without an escort. If the government had taken stringent action against the perpetrators from the outset, such incidents would not have been repeated."

Reddy also referred to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's admission of the government's failure in protecting women's safety, noting that Kalyan was not criticizing the Home Minister, but instead pointing fingers directly at the Chief Minister.

"The government lacks sincerity and is attempting to shift the blame onto the police. The question that needs to be answered is why such incidents didn't occur under the previous government," Reddy said. "There has been interference from the government, placing pressure on the police, which prevents them from working according to the rules."

He further stated, "When substances like liquor and ganja are freely available, people tend to cross boundaries. If the police were given a free hand, such incidents could have been prevented."

Reddy concluded by urging the Chief Minister to address the current situation instead of focusing on Vision 2047. "Instead of speaking about Vision 2047, the Chief Minister must focus on what is happening right now and take immediate action."

"If this situation continues, we will be forced to take direct action," he warned.