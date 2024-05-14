Shock to Chandrababu in Bombay High Court

Aurangabad : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu received a major jolt in connection with an assault on Maharashtra police case. The 74-year-old opposition leader had filed two petitions praying to the court to quash the case against him. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was booked for attacking the police personnel in a case in 2010.

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay high court has dismissed the petition and have also refused to quash the FIR registered against the TDP chief at Dharmabad police station in Nanded district of Maharashtra. A bench of Justices Mangesh Patil and Shailesh Brahme heard the arguments from both the defendant and prosecution sides.

Naidu and his party colleague and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu were arrested by Maharashtra police for holding protests and agitation in another case in July 2010. The opposition leaders were kept in judicial custody at Dharmabad. However, when the state Prison’s DIG directed the police personnel to transfer the TDP leaders to Aurangabad Central Prison, Naidu and Babu refused to cooperate and instead hurled abuses at the police station and also threatened that this would spark inter-state conflict.

