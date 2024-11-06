Pawan Kalyan Buys 12 Acres Land Within 5 Months of Power

Pawan Kalyan's Land Purchase in Pithapuram: A Questionable Power Play

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's recent acquisition of 12 additional acres of land in Pithapuram, East Godavari, within just five months of taking office, raises eyebrows. This purchase follows his earlier acquisition of 3.52 acres in the same area only four months ago. With this latest move, Kalyan's total landholding in the region now stands at a staggering 15.52 acres.

Critics argue that Kalyan's aggressive land buying spree smacks of a power grab, aimed at solidifying his influence in East Godavari. His already existing residence in the constituency and plans to construct a permanent one in Pithapuram have fueled speculation about his true intentions.

As Deputy Chief Minister, Kalyan's extensive landholdings in the region may create conflicts of interest, potentially influencing policy decisions.

The sheer scale of his land acquisitions may be seen as an attempt to exert undue influence over local constituents.

The haste and secrecy surrounding these transactions have raised questions about the sources of funding and potential favors exchanged.

Kalyan's supporters may view this as a strategic move to strengthen his connection with the local community. However, others see it as an opportunistic power play, leveraging his political position for personal gain.

As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: Pawan Kalyan's land investments have sparked intense scrutiny, casting a shadow over his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister.