David Warner named Sydney Thunder captain in BBL 14

Sydney, Nov 6 (IANS) David Warner has been named Sydney Thunder captain for the Big Bash League (BBL 14) season after his leadership ban was cleared by an independent review panel last month.

The veteran left-hander, who has previously led Thunder once back in 2011, replaced Chris Green as the skipper, although the latter remains part of the team as a player.

Having been the foundation captain for Thunder, Warner expressed excitement about the role and a commitment to shaping the team’s next generation.

“Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me. I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic. I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through," he said in a statement.

“Leadership off the field is just as crucial. I want to create an environment where we can all take a break from the game, bond, and enjoy ourselves. Whether it’s over a team meal, out on the golf course or engaging with our fans in Western Sydney, it’s all about building camaraderie and staying grounded," he added.

Reflecting on previous captains, Warner acknowledged the impact of former leaders on the team:

“I want to compliment the way Greeny (Chris Green) led from the front. He’s an exceptional talent with fantastic leadership qualities. Jason Sangha, too, before his injury. I gained great insight from both, and I know they’re guys I can lean on this season.”

Trent Copeland, general manager of Sydney Thunder, said Warner’s appointment was huge for the club. "Appointing David Warner as captain isn’t just about winning, it’s about setting up our young players for success, surrounding them with leadership on and off the field.

"In bringing in leaders like David and Sam Billings for the full season, from start to finish alongside Chris Green, Jason Sangha and many others, we’re building a foundation that empowers our young talent to learn and thrive."

Thunder kick off their season in Canberra on December 17 when they take on the Adelaide Strikers.

