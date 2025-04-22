YS Jagan Slams TDP Govt Over Ex-Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu’s Arrest

Addressing YSRCP leaders and cadre at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at his Tadepalli office on Tuesday (April 22), party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on the TDP-led NDA government over the arrest of senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu.

Jagan alleged that the State's institutions were rapidly deteriorating under the current regime. “If the coalition government's atrocities continue, anarchy will soon prevail in Andhra Pradesh,” he warned.

Referring to the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in connection with a case involving the alleged harassment of Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani, the YSRCP chief remarked, “This is the first time I am witnessing such evil practices by a government. The ruling alliance is fostering an atmosphere of fear in the State.”

He accused the TDP government of attempting to divert public attention from its failure to deliver on its "Super Six" promises.

Jagan further alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration was unfairly targeting Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy as part of a larger political vendetta.

Dismissing any allegations of corruption during the YSRCP’s tenure, Jagan reiterated that his government’s liquor policy had brought alcohol sales under state control, effectively dismantling liquor syndicates and mafias.