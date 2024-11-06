Adah Sharma opens up about mastering Haryanvi accent for ‘Reeta Sanyal’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma recently opened up about the intense preparation she underwent to perfect the Haryanvi accent for her latest project, “Reeta Sanyal.”

In the show, she takes on various disguises, including that of a Haryanvi character. Speaking about her preparation, Adah shared insights into her process, revealing that hard work and late-night practice sessions were key to bringing Reeta's voice to life.

The ‘Kerala Story’ actress said, “I'm very excited about the audience's reactions to "Reeta Sanyal". I got to speak in many accents in the show. One of my favorites is the Haryanvi accent. We had a coach, and I practiced speaking even when I was at home. I would come back from the shoot and speak loudly in my room to myself at night, repeatedly. My mother thought I was crazy! But speaking out loud was the only way to gain confidence with the accent.”

“Reeta Sanyal”, a legal comedy-drama television series, was directed by Abhirup Ghosh and written by Amit Khan. It was produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner of Keylight Productions. The show also stars Ankur Rathee and premiered on October 14, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Adah will next be seen in an international film where she plays a superhero. She will also appear in “The Game of Girgit”, directed by Gayatri Bhargav.

Adah was last seen in “Bastar: The Naxal Story”, a political thriller film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It also starred Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen. The thriller was inspired by the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district and the Maoist attack in Dantewada in April 2010.

Adah also received critical acclaim for her performance in “The Kerala Story”, a film that portrays the harrowing journey of a group of women from Kerala who are forced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State.

