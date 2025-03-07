Sandeepa Dhar on Women's Day: Celebrate every woman who's been called 'difficult'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar decided to reflect on the biases faced by a woman in our society this Women's Day. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she shed light on how women are put to trial for simply having ambitions.

Sandeepa shared, "Your ambition isn't 'too much' – society's imagination is too small." Last week, a reporter asked me how I "balance work and personal life." I smiled and asked, "Do you pose this question to male actors?" His uncomfortable "no" said everything. I find it ridiculous that men, who studies show are typically worse at multitasking, never have to explain how they manage different parts of their lives. Women, meanwhile, are put on trial for daring to have ambition and a life. These small moments of inequality are exactly why the journey of playing Malika resonated so deeply with me."

She further disclosed what Women's Day means to her, "On Women's Day, I celebrate every woman who's been called "difficult" for having standards, "bossy" for showing leadership, or "dramatic" for expressing needs. Malika taught me that our complexity isn't a flaw – it's our superpower. We aren't "too emotional" when we demand respect, nor "too ambitious" when we refuse to shrink. So wear your contradictions proudly. The world that mocks your dreams today will thank you tomorrow for expanding its possibilities", Sandeepa shared.

Sandeepa shared that according to her, feminism isn't about diminishing anyone, but helping both women and men rise.

"And to those who ask "but what about men?" when women speak up – feminism isn't about diminishing anyone. It's about dismantling the same systems that pressure men to hide vulnerability while punishing women for showing strength. Feminism lifts men from patriarchy too - when women rise, we all do," she added.

Talking about her work, Sandeepa was recently a part of Akshay Choubey's show "Pyar Ka Professor".

