Mozez Singh reflects on how 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' redefined his approach to storytelling

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Mozez Singh known for projects like "Zubaan" and "Human" stepped into the world of documentary filmmaking with "Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous".

He took to social media and shared a video reflecting on how the documentary redefined his approach to storytelling.

Mozez shared, "The first thing that changed in me was the idea of letting go because coming from fiction, I am a very planned person - I work in a very structured manner. In this film, I could not be a lot of those things. I did not have a script, things were subject to change, so there was a lot of letting go which was very liberating.

He added that working with a smaller crew also brought unexpected rewards. The intimacy of a lean team allowed for deeper, more personal connections. Reflecting on the experience, Mozez said, "I learned to work with a smaller crew and that came with its own blessings and challenges. It was a kind of different way of making film. It brought me closer to who I am and made me discover a part of myself I didn’t know existed.”

Talking about the documentary, Honey Singh shared, “For years, there have been countless conjectures about me in the media, and I have never really shared my side of the story. This documentary is the right opportunity to tell my story. My fans have always stood by me, even in my absence, and for that, I am eternally grateful. This docu-film on Netflix goes beyond the spotlight to reveal the real me, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I'm excited to finally share my journey with the world”.

The documentary offers a peek into Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rise as the pioneer of desi hip-hop and Punjabi pop music in India, the struggles that forced him into hiatus, and his fight to reclaim his space in the music industry.

It chronicles his journey from his meteoric rise to fame to his sudden disappearance and subsequent struggles and his comeback to mainstream music.

