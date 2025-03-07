NHRC seeks Punjab govt report on minor's 'harassment' by pastor

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought a report within one week from the Punjab government and state police on a complaint against a pastor for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl over the past three years.

Taking note of a media report over the alleged harassment of the minor on church premises, the Commission issued notices to Kapurthala District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of the district to investigate the matter and file an action taken report.

The complainant brought to the notice of the Commission a newspaper clipping alleging that the named accused, a pastor, had been involved in the sexual harassment of the minor girl since 2022.

According to the victim, in 2017, she visited the church where the accused allegedly exchanged numbers with her and sent inappropriate messages.

The complainant also alleged that the accused took her to a separate cabin within the church premises, and committed the alleged sexual harassment on the pretext of superstitions and other issues.

The complainant sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and sought strict action against the accused pastor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.

Earlier this week, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report and sought a report within two weeks from the Tamil Nadu government over an incident of alleged ostracisation of nearly 30 members of eight families in a village.

The news report said that a village head ostracised all members of a family which dragged him to court over encroachment in Sambavarvadakarai town.

Seven other families were also ostracised when they supported the litigant family. Reportedly, the police arrested 30 people of eight families when they protested in front of the office of the District Collector against their ostracism.

According to the media report, carried on February 20, 2025, the victim families were barred from accessing local stores, other facilities, and communicating with other residents.

