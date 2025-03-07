Director of Nani-starrer ‘The Paradise’, calls the film ‘unapologetically honest’

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Srikanth Odela, the director of the upcoming Nani-starrer movie ‘The Paradise’, has called it an unapologetically honest Indian film. The makers recently released the first glimpse promising a gritty and gripping clip that took the internet by storm.

‘The Paradise’ is an intense examination of societal prejudice set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad.

The film follows a marginalised tribe stripped of their rights who find hope in an unlikely leader, a character described simply as “a bastard”, who guides their fight for citizenship and recognition in a system designed to keep them oppressed. “You don’t need an identity to be a leader” serves as the film’s central thesis, with Odela promising to tackle bureaucracy, oppression and exploitation.

Talking about the project, he said, “This time, we are not blurring or masking societal taboos. As a filmmaker, I am committed to presenting the film in its rawest form. ‘The Paradise’ will stand as one of the most authentic, original and unapologetically honest Indian films, carrying immense potential and relevance to resonate with a global audience”.

The director, whose 2023 debut ‘Dasara’ also starred Nani, earned him honours from SIIMA, and IIFA.

“If 1,000 of my efforts can make one person from the other side of the world watch my film, I am willing to put in those efforts because my ‘The Paradise’ deserves a global audience”, he added.

Talking about the film, Nani said, “This is India’s ‘Mad Max,’ and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of ‘The Paradise’ will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice”.

‘The Paradise’ is set to release in eight languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada & Malayalam on March 26, 2026 in cinemas.

