Dhruv Vikram impresses with this athletic avatar in 'Bison's first look

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The makers have unveiled the much-awaited first look of Dhruv Vikram's upcoming film "Bison". Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Neelam Studios dropped the striking first look of the electrifying sports drama.

The poster featured Dhruv Vikram in two different looks. However, both these avatars showed the protagonist with an athletic build.

Sharing the first-look poster on his IG, Dhruv Vikram penned, "BISON. First look. Unapologetic. Unshakable. Untameable."

Helmed by the acclaimed Mari Selvaraj, the project stars Dhruv Vikram in a transformative role as a Kabaddi player, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film has been inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

Last month, Dhruv Vikram took to his Instagram handle and shared his thoughts on working on the film. He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

Director Mari Selvaraj also announced the completion of the film's shoot with a social media post that read, "All those days of tireless work, undying efforts and constant support has wrapped up together into infinite emotions! #BisonShootWrap #Bison2025. Thank you @applausesocial @NeelamStudios_ @beemji @tisaditi @Ezhil_DOP @Kumar_Gangappan @dhilipaction @nivaskprasanna for making this journey entirely beautiful!"

With Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead pair, 'Bison' features Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in key roles.

"Bison" will have music scored by Nivas K Prasanna and camera work by Ezhil Arasu K. Jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, the editing department of the drama has been headed by Sakthi Thiru.

