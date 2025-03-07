Dipshikkha Nagppal on Women's Day: Time to celebrate the amazing women in our lives

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Dipshikkha Nagppal believes that the new generation values their mothers, sisters, and partners in ways that were once rare.

Sharing her thoughts on Women’s Day, Dipshikkha said, “Women's Day is a time to celebrate the amazing women in our lives. But I believe a woman’s contributions should be valued every day. Whether she is a mother, daughter, wife, sister, or friend, she brings love, strength, and wisdom. Still, having a special day, like a birthday, to give extra love is beautiful. This year, on Women’s Day, I’ll be busy with a shoot for Sun Neo’s show Ishq Jabariya and I couldn’t be happier as work is my passion! But women deserve to be pampered too, so I’ll make sure to take time to celebrate my girl gang and make the day special for them.”

Speaking about the women she is inspired by, she added, “My mother has always been my role model. As a young mother, politician, and actress, she balanced everything with grace, inspiring me deeply. In my acting journey, I’ve loved all my roles, but I connect most with strong, positive characters rooted in Indian values. I enjoy playing powerful women who are independent and resilient. Negative roles are fun for creative freedom, but I truly relate to strong, fearless women.”

She further expressed her gratitude for being part of an industry that uplifts women. The 'Ishq Jabariya' actress stated, "I feel blessed to be part of an industry that values female-led stories. Television, especially, thrives on strong women characters because the audience relates to them. Films are also evolving, telling more stories about women’s lives and struggles. There’s still progress to be made, but it’s heartening to see society appreciating women more than ever. The new generation values their mothers, sisters, and partners in ways that were once rare. As we celebrate Women’s Day, let’s remember to cherish and respect the women in our lives every day."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.