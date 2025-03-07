Telangana calls meeting of MPs to take up 'pending issues' with Centre

Hyderabad, March 7 (IANS) The Congress government in Telangana has called a meeting of MPs of all parties in the state on Saturday to discuss the state's "pending issues" with the Centre.

The government is likely to seek suggestions from the MPs on how to mount pressure on the Centre to clear the pending projects, sanction release of funds and resolve other pending issues.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend the meeting to be held at Praja Bhavan. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Planning Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will preside over the meeting.

According to an official statement, the meeting will discuss various state-related issues pending with the Union Government.

The meeting is aimed at making the MPs raise the pending issues in the Parliament and take them up with the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister personally telephoned Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and other MPs to invite them to the meeting.

Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are among eight Lok Sabha members of the BJP from the state. The Congress party also has eight Lok Sabha members while AIMIM has one MP.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has four Rajya Sabha members while the Congress party has three Rajya Sabha MPs. They include Abhishek Singhvi and Renuka Chowdary.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central ministers to seek the Centre's approval for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro and other key infrastructure projects.

Revanth Reddy also sought approval for the southern segment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Regional Ring Rail. He also pressed the need for the establishment of dry ports along the RRR corridor.

The Chief Minister also proposed the development of a dedicated Greenfield Road and a parallel railway network, seamlessly connecting Telangana’s dry ports to seaports in Andhra Pradesh.

He also sought Rs 20,000 crore in central funding for the ambitious project to rejuvenate the Musi River in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy sought approval to establish the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in Telangana.

The Chief Minister also recently accused Kishan Reddy of stalling the Centre’s approval of Hyderabad Metro's second phase and other projects. The allegation had triggered a war of words between them.

