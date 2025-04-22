Over 230,000 People in Andhra Pradesh Affected by HIV

As of January 2025, a total of 230,235 people in Andhra Pradesh are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's report titled Women and Men in India 2024.

HIV cases in Andhra Pradesh rank second highest in India, following Maharashtra, which has reported 318,492 cases.

Of the 230,235 individuals affected in Andhra Pradesh, 98,432 are male, 123,103 are female, and 810 identify as transgender. Among them, 4,120 boys and 3,770 girls are among those affected by the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV attacks the body’s immune system. While HIV can be prevented and managed with antiretroviral therapy (ART), if left untreated, it can progress to AIDS after many years. AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is the most advanced stage of HIV infection.

The virus primarily targets white blood cells, weakening the immune system and leaving the body vulnerable to diseases such as tuberculosis, infections, and certain cancers. HIV is transmitted through the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen, and vaginal fluids. It can also be passed from mother to child.

Although there is no cure for HIV, it can be treated with antiretroviral drugs, which prevent the virus from replicating in the body. ART does not cure HIV but helps strengthen the immune system, allowing the body to fight other infections.