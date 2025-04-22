IPL 2025: DC elect to bowl first in crucial clash with LSG

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants, in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It is a crucial encounter for both teams coming into the game tied on 10 points.

The two sides had previously met in their opening encounter, with Delhi prevailing by one wicket on a night when Ashutosh Sharma pulled off an incredible run-chase of 210.

Lucknow's top order has been a dependable engine this season. The trio of Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and Aiden Markram have clicked more often than not, providing their side with consistent platforms in the Powerplay. Pooran's fearless striking, combined with Marsh’s calculated aggression and Markram’s composure, has made LSG’s batting unit a force to be reckoned with.

Skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed his side will be coming into the game with an unchanged XI.

“Definitely (would have bowled first). The way this wicket is playing, it stops a bit in the first innings, and as the game goes on, it gets better and better. Hand is okay. (Things to keep in mind while batting first) It's going to be on the slower side, but gradually it gets better and better as you keep on batting,” said Pant at the toss.

"So, not losing too many wickets, that's the only thing to keep in mind, and just playing according to the situation. As a team, we don't think about what's happening around us. We are just focusing on where we can improve. We are playing with the same team," he said.

On the other hand, Delhi have made one change to the side with Mohit Sharma making way for Dushmantha Chameera.

After a flying start to the 2025 season, Delhi have stumbled with losses against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in their last three outings, with a Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals separating the two losses.

“We'll bowl. Red soil wicket, and there was dew in the last game as well. If we bowl well, we can restrict them. We focused on what we did right and areas where we can improve. We aren't thinking too much. Impact Player - we decide based on the situation. Mohit Sharma is out, Chameera is playing,” said Axar.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(wk & capt), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitutes: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

