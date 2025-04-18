MMTS Horror: Cops Say Woman Fell Off Train While Filming Reels, No Case of Assault

Days after news of a woman jumping off a train to escape a rape attempt created a stir in the country, police on Friday (April 18) revealed that the complaint was false. Police closed the case and told the media that the woman fell off the train while she was filming reels.

Elaborating on the case, police said the woman, identified as a 23-year-old from Uravakonda in Anantapur, has been working at a private company in Medchal. She travelled to Secunderabad to get her phone repaired on March 22. She boarded the Tellapur-Medchal MMTS train at 3 pm to return to her hostel. She fell off the train while filming Instagram reels. When news about the incident spread, she lodged a complaint with the police, stating that she jumped off the train to escape a rape attempt.

As the public expressed outrage over the incident, police launched an investigation and verified over 250 CCTV cameras. They also interrogated over 100 suspects in the case.

When they couldn’t find any evidence, they questioned the woman once again. After the woman revealed the truth, the case was closed, police said.