PGTI prez Kapil Dev thanks Tata Sons chairman for support to professional golfers

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Former India cricket captain and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President, Kapil Dev on Tuesday met the senior officials of the Tata Sons including Chairman N.Chandrasekaran to thank the company for its continued support to Indian Professional Golf.

Kapil along with other senior officials of the PGTI met Chandrasekaran at Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Sons in Mumbai, and expressed their thanks for their support.

Tata Steel has supported PGTI as a title sponsor for the last five years. After joining as President of PGTI, Kapil Dev met and thanked the Tata Sons Chairman at Bombay House for the support to professional golfers in India.

Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the controlling body for professional golf in India, was formed in September 2006.

With over 300 members as of today, PGTI has a Governing Board comprising leading Indian golf professionals and eminent personalities, and corporates as patrons. PGTI’s objective is to promote professional golf in the country and create more competitive playing opportunities for its members.

PGTI is recognized as a ‘body by the players for the players’ and operates in the same manner as most other international professional tours.

In 2018, the PGTI became an 'Open Tour' with no restriction on the number of foreigners allowed to participate in PGTI events.

The 2025 edition of the Tour is the 18th season of the Professional Golf Tour of India, the main professional golf tour in India since it was formed in 2006.

