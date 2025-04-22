Haryana CM to inaugurate 18 road projects costing 115 crore in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will dedicate 18 road development projects worth over Rs 115 crore related to the Public Works Department (PWD) in Sohna and Pataudi Assembly constituencies in Gurugram on April 23, officials said.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the first modern street of Haryana at Udyog Vihar during his visit.

Executive Engineer of PWD Charandeep Singh Rana said that Chief Minister Saini will inaugurate the Loh Singhani to Chamanpura Road, Nunera from BPDS Road, and Alipur Hari Heda from Loh Singhani to Chamanpura Road, built in the Sohna assembly constituency.

At the same time, the foundation stone of the renovation work of the Sohna-Abhayapur-Lohtki-Khedla and Damdama to Rithoj road from Sohna-Abhayapur-Lohtki-Khedla and Damdama to Rithoj road from Dhumaspur via Nayagaon will be laid.

Charandeep Singh Rana said that in this sequence, the Chief Minister will also give various road development projects in the Pataudi Assembly on Wednesday.

In this series, the Purna Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur double-lane road will be inaugurated while the renovation work of Helimandi-Farrukhnagar via Mehchana Road will be started, Rana said.

He informed that the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Kheda Khurmpur road in the Pataudi Assembly.

The estimated cost of these different projects would be around over 115 cores.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, informed that the Chief Minister will also preside over the 14th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Gurugram on Wednesday.

In this meeting, along with discussions on various projects related to the development of Gurugram, the 2025-26 annual budget of the authority will also be approved.

