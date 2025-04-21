Pawan Kalyan’s Silence Deafening as Attacks on Andhra Temples Persist

Flagging a rise in violations at Hindu places of worship, YSRCP leaders have accused the TDP-led NDA government of grave negligence.

Even as the controversy over the death of scores of cows at the TTD-run Goshala is yet to subside, gross mismanagement in the administration of temples in Andhra Pradesh has once again come to light.

Rare star tortoises were found dead at the famous Sri Kurmanatha Temple in Srikakulam district — a site believed to be the manifestation place of Lord Vishnu in his Kurma (tortoise) avatar.

In violation of standard norms, no post-mortem was conducted on the tortoises. Instead, the carcasses were cremated behind the office of the temple’s executive officer (EO).

As images of the dead tortoises surfaced on social media, public outrage erupted against the administration.

Last week, tensions flared in Tirupati after YSRCP leader and former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that dozens of cows had died at the TTD-run Goshala in Tirumala. Coalition leaders initially dismissed the allegations and challenged Bhumana to visit the Goshala to witness the conditions firsthand. However, when the YSRCP leader, along with Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, prepared to inspect the facility, police detained them and placed them under house arrest.

BJP leader and six-time MP Subramanian Swamy strongly condemned the negligence at the cowshed. He demanded answers: “Why are so many cows dying, and what is being done with the carcasses? Are you (TTD) selling them to restaurants?” He also announced plans to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

YSRCP leaders further cited the demolition of the renowned Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in the Badvel constituency (Kadapa district) as yet another example of attacks on temples under the current administration.

In a letter, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote: “The demolition of the Kasinayana temple and the increasing attacks on temples and Hinduism in the state since the coalition government came to power raise serious questions about whose rule truly protected Hindu Dharma.”

Referring to Chandrababu Naidu’s controversial claim that animal fat was being used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala laddu and the fatal stampede in Tirupati — YSRCP leaders blamed the NDA for the consistent attacks on Hinduism in the state.

They demanded answers from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who had previously vowed to protect Sanatana Dharma and even recommended the creation of a Sanatana Dharma Protection Board.

In response to the Tirumala Laddu controversy, Pawan Kalyan had once declared, “I am an unapologetic Hindu.”

However, despite such bold statements, Pawan Kalyan — also a well-known Telugu film actor — has remained silent on the recent incidents involving temples and Hindu sentiments in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: YS Jagan Flays TDP Govt Over Demolition of Kasinayana Kshetra, Asks Who Is the True Protector of Hindu Dharma