Jagan Flays TDP Govt Over Demolition of Kasinayana Kshetra, Asks Who Is the True Protector of Hindu Dharma

In an extensive post on X (formerly Twitter), YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led NDA government for allowing the demolition of the Kasinayana temple, located in the Nallamala forest of Nandyal district.

Recalling that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests had issued orders notifying the State government—then led by YSRCP—about the encroachment of forest land by the Kasinayana temple, Jagan pointed out that he had written to Union Minister of Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav. In his letter, he emphasized the temple's significance and requested the exclusion of 12.98 hectares surrounding the temple from the forest department’s jurisdiction.

In a jab at Deputy Chief Minister and State Minister for Forests Pawan Kalyan’s claims of being a protector of Hindu Dharma, Jagan asked who was truly defending Hinduism by opposing the demolition of this religious site.

“Who truly has devotion and fear of God? Under whose reign did spirituality thrive? Who protected Hinduism? Does the demolition of the Kasinayana temple and the attacks on Hindu temples under this coalition not answer all these questions?” he wrote.

Pointing out that the Centre refrained from taking action against the temple due to the YSRCP government's efforts, Jagan noted, “During our five years in power, no action was taken against the Kasinayana Kshetra. This is a testament to our dedication to protecting temples and spiritual centres.”

Sharing pictures of the now-demolished temple, the former Chief Minister stated that after the TDP government assumed power, bulldozers had been driven over the renowned Kshetra on the Collector’s orders and under the supervision of the RDO.

“On the orders of the Chief Minister, and under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Minister, the demolition orders issued by the Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) were an attack on Hindu Dharma and spiritual places, executed with arrogance of power,” Jagan said.

Blaming the TDP-led NDA government for the attacks on Hindu temples, the YSRCP President recalled the Tirumala Laddu controversy, which "tarnished the reputation of Lord Venkateswara Swamy," as well as the tragic stampede that killed at least six people, and now, the demolition of the Kasinayana Kshetra.

“They are the ones who spread lies, and they are the ones who present themselves as protectors of Dharma. One issues the orders, the other supervises,” he remarked.

Launching a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan, Jagan stated that the Deputy Chief Minister—responsible for the atrocities committed by the coalition government at the Kasinayana Kshetra—claims to be an orthodox believer but has remained silent about the demolition carried out by his department.

“Do these people have the right to speak about Hinduism and the protection of temples?” Jagan questioned.

నాకు వచ్చిన అర్జీ, దానికి సంబంధించిన విషయాలు విన్న తర్వాత ఈ ప్రభుత్వంపై నా కామెంట్‌ ఏంటంటే.., దేవుడు అంటే భక్తి, భయం ఉన్నది ఎవరికి? ఎవరి హయాంలో ఆధ్యాత్మిక శోభ విలసిల్లింది? ఎవరి హయాంలో హైందవ ధర్మాన్ని పరిరక్షించారు? కూటమి ప్రభుత్వం వచ్చిన తర్వాత ప్రసిద్ధ కాశినాయన క్షేత్రంలో… pic.twitter.com/gTRsvBfnia — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 27, 2025

