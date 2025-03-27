Kim Kardashian says she'd be 'grounded for life' if dad Robert was alive

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Reality stars Kim Kardashian, and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's lives would have been radically different if their dad Robert Kardashian was still around.

In the March 27 episode of ‘The Kardashians’, the sisters celebrated the fifth anniversary of the creation of the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, which was founded in their Dad's honour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The visit prompted them all to reflect; in confessionals, each sister shared some thoughts on their late father, and revealed what he would think of their lives today.

"He was very playful and very fun", Kim, 44, said of her Dad's demeanor, but she also admitted that he'd "be pretty pissed off at a lot of things too" if he were around today. "I’d be grounded for life already", she joked.

As per ‘People’, Khloe, 40, similarly recalled that her dad was "incredibly goofy" and very much a "class clown" as she admitted, "I’m sure some of our antics he probably wouldn’t be too thrilled with".

"But I also think if he was here, we would probably also be different at the same time", she continued. "Like, maybe not make some of the stupid choices we’ve made. Who knows?".

Kourtney, 45, said she thinks Robert Sr. would've liked being on their reality shows ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and ‘The Kardashians’. "He would definitely be in on the pranks with us”, she said, adding, "He would be super proud of the families that we’ve created and that we’ve all stayed so close”.

Out of everything, though, Kim said her late dad would be most proud of the work of the UCLA foundation to fund esophageal cancer research.

"There’s a few things in life that my dad would be really proud of us for and this is definitely one of them. We weren’t able to save his life with this new technology and with the access to these doctors, but now we can help save other people’s lives", she said in a statement.

