Hyderabad Metro to Host Ugadi Fest at Ameerpet Station from March 27–29

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced a three-day Metro Fest – Ugadi Celebrations at Ameerpet Metro Station, offering commuters a festive and engaging experience. The event will run from March 27 to March 29, featuring a variety of cultural performances, interactive engagements, and festive-themed activities.

Ugadi Celebrations at Ameerpet Metro

The Metro Fest aims to infuse the spirit of Ugadi with vibrant decorations, entertainment, and a special flea market under the “Fun Flea Fiesta” initiative. Commuters will get a chance to experience traditional celebrations while traveling through the metro station.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Ugadi symbolizes renewal and joy, and we are thrilled to bring this celebration to our passengers. This Metro Fest at Ameerpet Station is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community and honor Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage.”

Enhancing the Metro Experience

L&TMRHL has been actively organizing events to make metro commuting more engaging. KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&TMRHL, emphasized the company’s focus on passenger satisfaction, saying, “We are dedicated to creating memorable experiences for our commuters. The Ugadi celebrations at Ameerpet Station reflect our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive travel environment.”

Event Details

Date: March 27–29, 2025

March 27–29, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM onwards

4:30 PM onwards Venue: Ameerpet Metro Station

Passengers are invited to participate in the festivities and enjoy the lively atmosphere at Ameerpet Metro Station during this special three-day celebration.