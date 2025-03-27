March 31 Restricted Holiday in Haryana

The state government of Haryana has declared a modification in the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which was earlier a gazetted holiday on March 31. According to an order given by the Chief Secretary, Eid-ul-Fitr will now be a restricted holiday.

The determination to redeclare Eid-ul-Fitr as a restricted holiday was taken given the special situation of the closing of the financial year. March 29 and 30 are Saturdays and Sundays, respectively, and therefore government offices are automatically closed on these days. Furthermore, March 31 is the closing date of the 2024-25 financial year and therefore it is a precedence day for financial settlements and closing of accounts for the year.

By redesignating Eid-ul-Fitr as a notified holiday, the Haryana state government is working towards making necessary services and monetary operations run undisturbed on March 31. This step will help carry out the switch to the new financial year easily, along with maintaining the value of Eid-ul-Fitr as an important Muslim holiday.

The Haryana government's move reflects its dedication to a balance between administrative requirements and cultural and religious considerations. With the state set to welcome the new financial year, this shift will most likely improve the operation of government offices as well as society in general.

