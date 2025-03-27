March 28 to April 1 School Holidays: Telangana Students, Parents Cheer 5 Days Holidays

The Telangana government has declared a five-day holiday for schools and colleges in the state from March 28 to April 1. The holiday is due to the festivals of Ramzan and Ugadi.

March 30 will be celebrated as Ugadi according to the holiday calendar, and March 31 will be a holiday due to Ramzan. The government has also declared March 28 a special holiday for Muslim employees and students.

In addition, March 29, being a Saturday, will be a holiday for some colleges and private schools in Hyderabad, which generally have a two-day weekend.

The holiday list has been declared to enable students and staff to celebrate the festivals with their families. The government has also announced April 1 as a holiday, which means it will be a five-day break for schools and colleges in the state.

Here is the holiday list:

March 28: Holiday for Muslim employees and students

March 29: Saturday holiday for certain private schools and colleges

March 30: Ugadi holiday

March 31: Ramzan holiday

April 1: Holiday

The holiday list applies to all state government and private schools, colleges, and universities.

