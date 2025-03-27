L2: Empuraan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Blockbuster?

As L2: Empuraan gears up for its grand theatrical release on March 27, excitement is building, especially regarding its expansion into the Hindi market. Initially, there were uncertainties about whether the film would secure a nationwide release in major multiplex chains. However, with PVR actively promoting it, the situation has taken a significant turn.

OTT Window Clause – A Game-Changer

The latest reports suggest that the makers of L2: Empuraan have agreed to an eight-week (56-day) exclusive theatrical window before its digital release. This decision sets it apart from other South Indian big-ticket films like Vijay's GOAT and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which refused similar clauses and were subsequently rejected by multiplex chains.

Multiplex Support Secured – A Rare Feat for Mollywood

With backing from leading cinema chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, L2: Empuraan is set for a nationwide multiplex release—an unusual achievement for a Malayalam film. This move highlights the makers' confidence in the film’s box office potential, emphasizing its grand vision as the biggest Malayalam production to date. With a record-breaking budget exceeding ₹100 crore and strong pre-sales, the film is poised for an unprecedented theatrical run.

OTT Bidding War – Who Will Win?

While the theatrical rollout is in place, the final OTT deal is yet to be finalized. According to industry reports, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are in the race to acquire its digital streaming rights. If the film secures the highest-ever OTT deal for a Malayalam movie, L2: Empuraan could redefine Mollywood’s presence in the pan-Indian market, both in terms of box office numbers and digital reach.

All Eyes on March 27

With national multiplex chains backing it and strong demand in Hindi-speaking markets, L2: Empuraan is poised to set new benchmarks. As the industry awaits confirmation on its OTT deal, the film’s performance at the box office will likely play a crucial role in shaping its streaming rights valuation. Stay tuned for more updates!