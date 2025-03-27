March 31 Bank Holiday? Financial Year Last working day!

As the financial year 2024-25 is about to end, banking professionals are preparing to close and finalize all transactions and financial reporting. March 31st, the last day of the financial year, is not a bank holiday, even though Eid-ul-Fitr coincides with the same date. Banks will be open on this day so that all financial transactions for the fiscal year 2024-25 are finalized before the new financial year starts on April 1st.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks to be open on this day so that there is no mismatch in financial reporting. This step is taken so that all the financial transactions, including accounting and auditing, are done on schedule. Banking clients can thus anticipate banks to be operational on March 31st.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

Although banks will be operational on March 31st, there are several bank holidays in April 2025 which you should be aware of. Here are the key dates:

April 1st: Banks will be open because of yearly account closing activities. Banks will, however, be closed in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

April 5th: Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

April 10th: Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti

April 14th: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Vishu / Biju / Buisu Festival / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Tamil New Year's Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba

April 15th: Bengali New Year's Day / Himachal Day / Bohag Bihu

April 16th: Bohag Bihu

April 18th: Good Friday

April 21st: Garia Puja

It is important to know that these holidays can differ according to the state and region where you are located. Some banks can also hold extra holidays unique to their organization or location.

Planning Your Bank Activities

For any inconvenience to be avoided, it is important to plan your bank activities well in advance with consideration of bank holidays in April 2025. Here are some guidelines that can assist you in planning:

Check the bank holiday list for your state and region.

Plan your banking activities, such as depositing or withdrawing cash, accordingly.

Consider using online banking or mobile banking services to avoid visiting the bank physically.

Make sure to check the bank's website or social media accounts for any updates on bank holidays or working hours.

By knowing the bank holidays in April 2025, you can schedule your banking work effectively and stay away from last-minute troubles.

