Over 56 lakh public grievances redressed online in last two years: Minister

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Over 56 lakh grievances were redressed between November 2022 and February 2025 under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), according to the information tabled in Parliament.

"From 1st November 2022 to 28th February 2025, a total of 52,36,844 grievances were received on CPGRAMS, and 56,63,849 grievances were disposed of through the system,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that as of February 28 there exists a pendency of 59,946 public grievances cases in ministries/departments of the Government of India.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) allows the raising of public grievances online.

The government is also in the process of developing end-to-end Information Technology (IT) solutions for the public grievance system. This NextGen CPGRAMS project would involve an upgrade of the existing architecture of the CPGRAMS web portal, Singh said.

"CPGRAMS has been integrated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) to leverage its strength to take the facility of CPGRAMS to the rural population," the minister said.

Citizens can file grievances through 5.1 lakh Common Service Centers (CSCs).

In a reply to another question, Singh said the average grievance redressal for all ministries/departments in 2024 from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, stood at 13 days. This year, till February 28, 2025, a total of 3,27,395 grievances have been received on the CPGRAMS portal, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 50,088 public grievances were redressed by the states and union territories in February this year, while the pendency of such cases on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 1,90,994 grievances, according to the monthly report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The report states that a total of 47,599 new users registered during February, with the maximum of 7,312 registrations done in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state.

The report also provides statewise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in February. The CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than five lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs.

