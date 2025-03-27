Ram Charan's PEDDI First Look: Ram Charan’s Unrecognizable Transformation in RC 16

Global star Ram Charan is gearing up for yet another cinematic storm with his much-anticipated 16th film, PEDDI, helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. This pan-India venture is backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and is bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

Ahead of the first-look reveal, the makers teased audiences with a pre-look poster, setting the stage for an electrifying announcement. On Ram Charan’s birthday, the title PEDDI was officially unveiled, perfectly encapsulating the sheer power and intensity of the character he portrays.

Ram Charan’s Unrecognizable Transformation

Ram Charan has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation for PEDDI, shedding his superstar charm for a raw and unfiltered avatar. The first-look poster presents him as an intense and rugged figure—his piercing gaze, disheveled hair, untamed beard, and a bold nose ring exude dominance. Dressed in rugged attire and casually smoking a cigar, he embodies an imposing and unrelenting force.

A second poster adds another layer of intrigue, depicting him gripping an old cricket bat against the backdrop of a rural stadium illuminated by floodlights. These visuals hint at a powerful, rooted narrative blending rustic intensity with gripping drama.

A Stellar Cast and Top-Tier Crew

Adding to the grandeur, PEDDI boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of the most celebrated actors across industries. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal role, while Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead. The cast also includes acclaimed actors Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in crucial roles.

The film’s technical crew is just as formidable, with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman scoring the music, promising an unforgettable soundtrack. R. Rathnavelu ISC handles cinematography, ensuring breathtaking visuals, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is on board for crisp storytelling. Production designer Avinash Kolla adds his creative expertise to craft a visually stunning world.

A Cinematic Extravaganza in the Making

Mounted on a massive scale with an unprecedented budget, PEDDI is set to redefine cinematic excellence. The film promises cutting-edge technology, world-class production values, and a gripping story that will captivate audiences across the country.

With its high-voltage first look creating waves, PEDDI is already one of the most talked-about films of the year. Backed by a powerhouse team and featuring Ram Charan in an electrifying new avatar, this magnum opus is all set to leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema.