Aiswarya Rai's Car Accident in Mumbai: Lucky Escape

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was involved in a minor accident in Mumbai on Wednesday when a BEST bus accidentally collided with it.

As news of the incident spread, fans took to social media to express their concern, while many were shocked by the accident. The first reports emerged after a paparazzi Instagram page shared a video showing a red bus hitting the luxury car.

Following the collision, the driver immediately stepped out to assess the damage. Fortunately, the car sustained no major damage, and it was driven away shortly after.

According to reports, a crowd gathered around the vehicle, but Aishwarya was not inside at the time of the accident. Her cars are easily recognizable due to their distinctive "5050" license plates, which helped paparazzi confirm that the vehicle belonged to her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for maintaining a low profile, making rare public appearances at major Bollywood events and high-profile weddings.