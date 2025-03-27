YS Jagan Mourns Loss as Aunt Sushilamma Passes Away

A tragic loss has struck the family of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His paternal aunt, Sushilamma, passed away on Wednesday night after prolonged health complications. She was 85 years old and had been battling age-related ailments for some time. Sushilamma had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pulivendula, where she remained under medical care for an extended period. Just two months ago, Jagan had visited the hospital to see her.

Sushilamma was the wife of Anand Reddy, the elder brother of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. With Anand Reddy having passed away earlier, her demise has further deepened the family’s sorrow. Her final rites are expected to be conducted in Pulivendula on Thursday, with Jagan likely to attend. Recently, Jagan had traveled directly from Bengaluru to Pulivendula to pay respects to another deceased family member. During that visit, he also met with farmers who had suffered crop losses due to untimely rains.

The YS family has faced a series of bereavements in recent times. Jagan’s cousin, Abhishek Reddy, passed away late last year, leaving the family in profound grief. More recently, Pichchamma, the mother of YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy, also passed away. Jagan had traveled to Mederametla near Ongole in Prakasam district to pay his final respects to her mortal remains.