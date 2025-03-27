Denmark voices concern over US intentions in Greenland despite scaled-back visit

Nuuk, Greenland, March 27 (IANS) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed concern over ongoing tensions related to US activities in Greenland, despite the recent scaling back of Vice President JD Vance's planned visit.

In a Facebook post, Frederiksen acknowledged that Denmark is facing a "difficult situation" and suggested the diplomatic standoff may continue. "There's a visit, then there's not, and then there's a new one. Or something entirely different the next day," she wrote.

Frederiksen stressed that while US interest in Greenland is unlikely to diminish, Americans are well aware that "Greenland is not for sale" and that Greenlanders do not wish to become Americans. She praised Greenlanders for standing their ground. "You have not let yourselves be intimidated. You have stood up for who you are - and shown what you stand for. That earns my deepest respect," she said.

Foreign Minister Rasmussen echoed her concerns, warning that the core issues remain unresolved. "We should be glad that the US plan to carry out a high-profile visit in Greenland - at a time when Greenland lacks a government - has failed," he said in a televised interview.

"But that does not change the fact that we still face a challenge," he added, calling for unity in responding to US pressure.

Rasmussen criticised the revised US itinerary - limited to a stop at the US Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland - as a strategic rebranding, Xinhua news agency reported.

The White House announced Tuesday that Vice President Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, will visit Pituffik Space Base on Friday to meet US troops and review the security situation. Earlier plans for Usha Vance to attend cultural events in Nuuk and Sisimiut, including a dog sled race, have been canceled.

Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953, when it became an integral part of Denmark. In 1979, Greenland achieved home rule, gaining greater self-governance while Denmark retained authority over its foreign and defense policy.

