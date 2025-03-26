Pawan Kalyan vs. Pithapuram Varma: TDP & JSP Activists Clash Amid Rising Alliance Tensions

Fissures in the JSP-TDP alliance resurfaced in Pithapuram when activists from both parties clashed during a program to inaugurate an RO water plant at Chendurthi in Gollaprolu Mandal.

Tensions have been brewing between the cadres of the two parties ever since TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu persuaded former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma to sacrifice his seat for Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan as part of the alliance agreement. Naidu and Pawan had promised to nominate Varma to the Legislative Council, but TDP activists and Varma's supporters have grown increasingly frustrated as Naidu repeatedly broke his promise.

On Wednesday (March 26), TDP activists blocked JSP cadres during the program to inaugurate the RO plant. The TDP cadre took offence at the fact that JSP in-charge Marrreddy Srinivas was invited to the event, and not SVSN Varma.

When TDP activists confronted Marreddy about the issue, he left the program midway. Varma’s supporters and TDP activists raised slogans, stating that they had voted for Pawan Kalyan only because their leader, SVSN Varma, had directed them to do so.

Varma’s supporters have been voicing their displeasure with JSP for some time now. This latest development comes less than two weeks after JSP General Secretary and Pawan Kalyan’s brother, Naga Babu, made controversial remarks during the party’s 12th Formation Day celebrations at Chitrada in Pithapuram.

Although Naga Babu did not name Varma, he claimed that Pawan Kalyan won the election because of his star power and the support of the people. “If anyone thinks otherwise, it is their karma,” he had said, drawing severe backlash from Varma’s supporters and TDP ranks.