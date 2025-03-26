7 lakh visitors gain key climate insights at Adani Green Energy Gallery in London

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) At least seven lakh visitors have explored "The Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery" at the Science Museum in London, in its first year of operation, the Adani Group company said on Wednesday.

The Adani Green Energy Gallery aims to explore options that will help generate energy sustainably, decarbonise and fight climate change.

The gallery, sponsored by Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and curated by the Science Museum, was inaugurated on March 26 last year by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The gallery explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonise to limit climate change," the Adani Group company said in a statement.

The gallery hosted over 40 curator-led tours for various organisations in the last year, including the Climate Change Committee, the Met Office, the World Energy Council, Universcience, and several UK Government departments.

"These tours have provided in-depth insights into the rapid energy transition and decarbonisation efforts needed to combat climate change," it said.

The gallery has also won the prestigious ‘2024 Brick Awards’ in the innovation category for its low-carbon brick bench exhibit.

The Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery recently updated a unique decarbonisation tracker exhibit that shows the carbon intensity of Britain's electricity supply by tracking how many grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) were released into the atmosphere for every unit of electricity supplied in each of the years shown.

It is a free gallery that "shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future”.

In 'Future Planet', visitors can take a look at how complex computer-based models are used by scientists to understand the planet Earth, and how they can explain the future of the climate. At the centre of the gallery stands a moving sculpture called 'Only Breath'. It signifies the power of nature to inspire technological change.

