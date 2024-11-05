YS Jagan's Nadu-Nedu transforms AP Govt Schools: Pawan Kalyan Surprised!

In what can be termed a heartening development, government schools in Andhra Pradesh have undergone an altogether different kind of transformation thanks to the "Nadu-Nedu" scheme. The Deputy Chief Minister's visit to a school in East Godavari district reveals the developments possible through the initiative.

Launched by the YSRCP government under the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it is targeting the renovation of school infrastructures, facilities, and education quality within the state. Results can easily be seen in all modern classrooms, benches, and other facilities that the schools now enjoy.

Now, on the other hand, schools have lacked all these infrastructures and other facilities if Chandrababu Naidu was in the leadership.

The efforts of the YSRCP government have been highly applauded by the netizens; videos have been released for before-and-after changes to the government schools. In fact, "Nadu-Nedu" has promised better hope to the students as well as parents with its promise to bring out an enhanced future for the educational system in Andhra Pradesh.

