Major Security Breach During Jagan’s Ramagiri Tour

A major security breach occurred during YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Ramagiri in the Raptadu constituency of Anantapur district.

The YSRCP has accused the TDP-led NDA government of intentionally failing to provide sufficient security for the former Chief Minister. A large crowd surrounded the helicopter in which Jagan was supposed to travel to Papireddypalli village to console the family of YSRCP BC activist Kuruba Lingamayya, who was allegedly murdered.

Due to inadequate police security, the crowd pushed forward, resulting in the helicopter’s windshield being shattered. As a result, the pilots refused to fly the VIP. Subsequently, Jagan had to travel to the village by road.

It should be noted that the police had denied permission for a helipad at Chennekothapalli and instead approved a helipad at Kuntimaddi-Papireddypalli. Although Jagan’s team complied with the given permissions, the police failed to ensure adequate security during his visit.

Jagan Accuses Naidu of Vendetta Politics

Jagan consoled Kuruba’s family and assured full support to them from the party.

It is alleged that TDP members, reportedly relatives of Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, attacked Kuruba’s family on March 30. The YSRCP activist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media later, Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of engaging in vendetta politics. Highlighting the harassment by the coalition government, Jagan said, “False cases were filed to harass Pinnelli Ramakrishna. Posani Murali Krishna was charged with 18 cases, and Nandigam Suresh was jailed for 145 days. These are crimes committed by the government and the police.”

Warning the police of serious consequences for acting in a manner to please the Chief Minister, Jagan remarked that the TDP would not remain in power forever. In a stern message, he stated, “Those who make mistakes will not be forgotten. Those working to appease Chandrababu Naidu will not escape punishment. All those who commit wrongdoings will be treated equally under the law.”

