Diksha Dhami’s impressive dance transformation for 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Despite not being a trained dancer, actress Diksha Dhami delivered a mesmerizing performance for a dramatic sequence in Shemaroo Umang’s popular show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain".

Jaiveer, Chaina’s husband, feels hurt and betrayed after discovering that Chaina had accepted money to falsely claim to be his wife while he was missing. In a shocking twist, he forces Chaina to dance in front of his friends to publicly humiliate her. The scene was so intense and emotional that it required Diksha to dig deep, both as a performer and as a person.

Diksha, who portrays the character of Chaina, always felt a natural inclination towards rhythm. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I love dancing and my body instinctively moves to the music. Since joining 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain', my co-star Ishita and I have looked for a time when we can make dance reels, and our very first reel together where we danced to 'Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil' from 'Lajja'—received immense love from our fans.”

Her real challenge, however, came when she had to perform a dance sequence for the show. Speaking about the experience, Diksha added, “I was quite nervous about dancing alone, on a spiritual song but Ishita, knowing how vulnerable I felt, stayed back to help me prepare for the sequence and gave me the confidence I needed. On-screen, she is my arch-enemy, but off-screen, she has become one of my closest friends. What started as a daunting task turned into something truly fun and fulfilling.”

Talking about the current track of "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain", Chaina—Jaiveer’s Rakshini—marries him even though he is presumed dead, in the hope that the marriage will bring him back to life. Miraculously, Jaiveer regains consciousness, but the joy is short-lived. Will Jaiveer accept this marriage?

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM, only on Shemaroo Umang.

