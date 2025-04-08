India to Commission Strategic Naval Base for Nuclear Submarines in Andhra Pradesh

In a bid to counter China’s growing aggression in the Indian Ocean, the Indian government is planning to commission a strategic naval base for nuclear submarines and other warships in Andhra Pradesh next year, according to a report by The Times of India.

The naval base, which is being developed as part of Project Varsha, is expected to be commissioned at Rambilli, located 50 km from Visakhapatnam – the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The naval base will reportedly feature underground pens and a network of tunnels to house nuclear submarines. This will enable submarines to slip into the Bay of Bengal without detection from spy satellites, allowing them to proceed towards the Malacca Strait and beyond for deterrent patrols.

It is worth noting that India will also commission its third nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arindham, this year.

A second Arihant-class submarine, INS Arindham is the second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) being built by India. This submarine will reportedly have double the number of missile hatches compared to its predecessor, INS Arihant, giving it the ability to carry more missiles. It will also feature a more powerful reactor than its predecessor.

According to reports, INS Arindham, one of India’s top-secret military projects, is being built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project to develop nuclear submarines at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam.