US: TANA Faces FBI Probe as Corporate Donation Scam Unfolds

A large-scale donation fraud has come to light in the United States, with the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) allegedly playing a key role. The scam, which involves misappropriation of corporate funds under the pretense of charitable contributions, has prompted an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to sources, over the past five years, employees at major corporations — including Fannie Mae and Apple — manipulated the companies' Charitable Donation Matching Programs by submitting fake donation receipts. These forged documents led companies to release matching funds, which were reportedly diverted with the help of certain NGOs.

Several Telugu employees are believed to have collaborated with TANA to facilitate the misuse of these corporate donations. The extent of the fraud has resulted in significant consequences, with nearly 700 employees being terminated from their positions. Among those let go is reportedly a Vice President of TANA, raising serious concerns about the organization's involvement.

A report by The Times of India highlights how the funds, originally meant for philanthropic efforts, were systematically redirected in a well-orchestrated scheme that exploited corporate goodwill and donation-matching initiatives.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action is expected as the FBI continues to uncover more details surrounding the scam.