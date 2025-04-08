MS Dhoni Loyalist and Former Indian Cricketer Joins the BJP

Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav, who is from Pune, joins the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former player recently met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kedar joined the party in the presence of BJP Maharashtra President Chandrasekhar Bhawankule and other senior leaders, including Ashok Chavan.

Hailing from Pune, Kedhar Jadhav has played 73 ODIs. During this time, he scored 1389 runs at an average of 42.09. Leaving One-Day Internationals, he played a total of 9 T20Is and scored 122 runs. An all-rounder by choice, Kedar Jadhav took 27 wickets in ODIs.

Even though Kedar managed to represent Team India in a limited-overs format, he failed to make his debut in Test cricket for the country. Kedar Jadhav played his last match on 8th February, 2020.

Regarding Kedar's admiration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he has consistently argued that without MS's backing, he would not have been able to represent Team India for an extended period. Kedar came to the team at a time when there was an all-rounder's dearth, and he became a suitable option for Dhoni to have in the team.

Besides Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav loves Salman Khan, and when asked to choose between Dhoni and Salman, Kedar refused because it would be like choosing between Mom and Dad for him. 5 years after ending his cricketing career, a new life begins for this former Indian cricketer.