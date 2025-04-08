KTR slams Centre over LPG price hike, silence on US tariffs

Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has slammed the Central government for the hike in the prices of petroleum products and its silence on the tariff imposed by the United States.

He said that despite a drop in oil rates in the international market, the government has increased the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 50. He said that instead of lowering the prices, the government has increased them.

KTR told media persons that as a result of this hike, the prices of essential commodities and transportation charges will go up steeply, hitting hard the common man.

The BRS leader asked if these were the ‘acche din’ which the BJP had promised. He said before elections, the party makes statements about lowering the prices, but increases the same after winning the elections.

The former minister alleged that the Union government is trying to centralise funds by increasing the prices in the form of cesses and not taxes.

“Increase in price of LPG cylinders by Rs 50, imposition of an additional Rs 2 excise duty on petrol and diesel, and wiping out of Rs 19 lakh crore in a single day in the Sensex crash are Mr Narendra Modi’s hat-trick in a single day,” he remarked.

KTR criticised the Centre for not speaking on the new tariff policy of US President Donald Trump. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Finance Minister has spoken on this issue.

The government has also not responded to the demand to have a debate on the issue in the Parliament.

The BRS leader said that people were losing their wealth due to tariffs imposed by the US and the wrong economic policies of the Central government.

KTR believes that the tariff imposed by the US would hit Telangana hard. Pharma and IT sectors, which contribute most to the exports from Telangana, will be the worst affected.

Since these two sectors are key to Telangana’s growth, the state’s economic progress will be affected, he said.

He said the state’s growth has already come to a standstill due to the policies and governance of the Congress government. Barring income coming from liquor, the state government has failed in enhancing the revenues from all other sectors.

He remarked that there are negative policies in Telangana.

Scrapping of Airport Metro, Pharma City, demolitions by HYDRAA and Musi destruction have brought negativity in Telangana’s economy, he said.

KTR said both the national parties are dependent on Delhi. The BRS had already warned people that if Telangana is given into the hands of national parties, the remote control would be in Delhi.

He said the ruling Congress party is unable to expand the State Cabinet.

People have given MP seats to the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, but they did not get even a rupee more from the Centre.

“One leader carries the shoes of Delhi leaders while another leader carries bags to Delhi,” he said.

