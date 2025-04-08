Man Utd announce post-season Asia tour, to be played 3 days after final PL game

Manchester, April 8 (IANS) Manchester United will visit Asia to play fixtures in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong following the conclusion of the 2024/25 Premier League season in May. The Red Devils’ final game of the season will be against Aston Villa on May 25 and they will play the first game of the tour just three days after.

The two-match visit marks the first post-season tour in the modern era of the club, and a return to Asia following victory over Liverpool in Bangkok in July 2022.

United will take on ASEAN All Stars in the 84,000-capacity Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on the May 28, before travelling to play Hong Kong, China in the Hong Kong Stadium, which can hold up to 40,000 fans, on 30 May.

The club last visited Kuala Lumpur in 2009, and Hong Kong in 2013, but the bond between United and the club’s millions of loyal fans across Asia remains as strong as ever.

Omar Berrada, chief executive officer at Manchester United, confirmed the decision to travel to Asia was to ‘drive significant additional revenue.

"We appreciate the amazing level of support that Manchester United enjoys around the world and this summer we are delighted to deliver a schedule that provides our fans in Asia, Scandinavia and the United States the opportunity to connect with the club and watch the men’s first team play live in local settings.

"Importantly, Tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue, which helps make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch. They also create unique opportunities for us to collaborate with our valued commercial partners, and to deepen relationships with our fans in regions such as Asia and the US," said Omar in a statement.

Fixtures-

Manchester United v ASEAN All Stars – Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur - May 28

Manchester United v Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong - May 30

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.