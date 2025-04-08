Pawan Kalyan: Smoke in Mark Shankar's Lungs After Singapore School Fire

Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, was hurt in a fire accident that occurred in Singapore. The accident took place at a school where Mark was studying. As a result of inhaling smoke, the same was reportedly present in Mark's lungs, and bronchoscopy is currently being done on Pawan's son. Before heading to Singapore, Pawan Kalyan revealed that he didn't expect the accident to be this big, and it was unfortunate that Mark Shankar got injured on the same day where his eldest, Akira Nandan, celebrates his birthday.

As the bronchoscopy goes on, it's widely reported that the effect of smoke present in Mark Shankar's lungs will be long-lasting, and it will take quite a while for the kid to recover fully. With the best doctors operating, Mark will hopefully come out of this soon. When this accident happened, Pawan Kalyan was on a tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

He was immediately advised by officials and leaders to return right away after hearing the news. But Pawan made it clear that he wanted to complete the tour since he had already committed to visiting the tribal village of Araku. He said he would go to the village, talk to the people, and know their problems. It's an unfortunate day for the Konidela family as fans are praying for a speedy recovery of Mark Shankar.