Afghan refugees accuse Pak authorities of confiscating belongings during deportation

Kabul, April 8 (IANS) Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan have narrated harrowing accounts of their belongings being confiscated by Pakistani police during forced deportations, intensifying the hardship of an already traumatic journey. Thousands of Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported to Afghanistan following the end of the March 31 deadline.

Several Afghan refugees deported through the Torkham border crossing stated that they were detained and expelled from the country despite holding legal documents such as visas or residency cards. Many refugees lost personal property in the process of forced deportation by the Pakistani authorities.

"Our belongings were taken. We were treated unfairly," Afghan media outlet Amu TV quoted an Afghan returnee as saying.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs on Tuesday issued a strong statement condemning the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, declaring it as a violation of Islamic principles, humanitarian values, and international laws.

In its statement, the ministry emphasised that such actions are not only unjust but also detrimental to the well-being of Afghan families who have sought refuge.

"Afghanistan is preparing for the safe return of these refugees, urging that they be allowed to bring their property and assets back with them," the statement added.

Additionally, the Afghan ministry called on international organisations to extend necessary support to the refugees during the challenging times, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to ensure their safe and dignified repatriation, Afghan state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

Several forcibly deported individuals stated that they were arrested by Pakistani police while at work and deported to Afghanistan, leaving behind their businesses and family members.

"I ran a small hotel business in the fruit market. The police raided the place, detained me in Haji Camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for four nights and has now deported me via Torkham," said Gul Mohammad, an Afghan deportee.

A total of 4,966 Afghan refugees left for Afghanistan on Sunday night, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported, citing an official report.

Other officials privy to the repatriation process said that since the deportation process continued till late night, the number of Afghan refugees who left on Monday would be disclosed later.

The repatriation affected a large number of Afghans who have lived in Pakistan for decades, including many born in Pakistan who have never lived in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s deportation policy has come under scrutiny with several international organisations condemning the act. They have raised concern over the grave risks faced by the refugees upon their return amid uncertainties in Afghanistan. The Pakistan government has dismissed concerns raised by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other agencies regarding the mass repatriation of Afghan refugees.

