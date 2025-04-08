AP Inter Results 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 results for both first-year and second-year students soon. Over 4 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be available online. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be released on April 12 or 13, 2025.
Exam Timeline
The AP Intermediate exams were conducted in two phases:
- 1st Year Exams: March 1 – March 19, 2025
- 2nd Year Exams: March 3 – March 20, 2025
Checking AP IPE Results 2025
Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:
To check the results, students can follow these steps:
- Visit the official link, https://bieap-gov.org/result.php
- Click on ‘AP IPE Results 2025’
- Choose either First-Year or Second-Year result
- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
- View your mark sheet
- Download and print it for future reference
Alternative Method: Checking Results via SMS
Students can also receive their results through SMS:
- For 1st Year: Type APGEN1
HallTicketNumber
- For 2nd Year: Type APGEN2
HallTicketNumber
- Send the SMS to 56263
Minimum Passing Criteria
To pass the AP Intermediate exams, students must score at least 35% in each subject, including both theory and practical exams. Those failing to meet the criteria can appear for supplementary exams, with details to be released post-results.
Marking Scheme for Theory Papers
The marking scheme for theory papers is as follows:
100 Marks Subjects: English, History, Civics, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, and optional languages.
Conclusion
The AP Inter results 2025 are expected to be released soon, and students can check their results on the official websites or through SMS. Students need to meet the minimum passing criteria to avoid having supplementary exams. We wish all the students the best of luck with their results!
