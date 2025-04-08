AP Inter Results 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 results for both first-year and second-year students soon. Over 4 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be available online. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be released on April 12 or 13, 2025.

Exam Timeline

The AP Intermediate exams were conducted in two phases:

1st Year Exams: March 1 – March 19, 2025

2nd Year Exams: March 3 – March 20, 2025

Checking AP IPE Results 2025

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:

To check the results, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official link, https://bieap-gov.org/result.php

Click on ‘AP IPE Results 2025’

Choose either First-Year or Second-Year result

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

View your mark sheet

Download and print it for future reference

Alternative Method: Checking Results via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS:

For 1st Year: Type APGEN1 HallTicketNumber

For 2nd Year: Type APGEN2 HallTicketNumber

Send the SMS to 56263

Minimum Passing Criteria

To pass the AP Intermediate exams, students must score at least 35% in each subject, including both theory and practical exams. Those failing to meet the criteria can appear for supplementary exams, with details to be released post-results.

Marking Scheme for Theory Papers

The marking scheme for theory papers is as follows:

100 Marks Subjects: English, History, Civics, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, and optional languages.

Conclusion

The AP Inter results 2025 are expected to be released soon, and students can check their results on the official websites or through SMS. Students need to meet the minimum passing criteria to avoid having supplementary exams. We wish all the students the best of luck with their results!

