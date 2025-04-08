Summer Classes in Dakshina Kannada: Parents Speak Out Against Early School Start

Parents in undivided Dakshina Kannada are speaking out against the decision of some schools to hold classes during the upcoming summer holidays. The schools, which follow the CBSE, ICSE, and state boards, have started or plan to start classes for the next academic year, sparking strong opposition from parents.

Concerns Over Academic Break and Increasing Temperatures

Parents believe that kids require a break from studies and should not be forced to go to school in the scorching summer months. They assert that there is no need for an early beginning of classes, and schools are putting more emphasis on finishing the syllabus than on the health of their students.

Schools' Reasoning Behind Early Classes

A few schools have defended the early commencement of classes by invoking the necessity of covering the syllabus, especially for grade 10 students. Parents are not, however, impressed by this reasoning and think that the schools are exerting undue pressure on their children.

Parents' Resistance Pays Off

In a few instances, parents' opposition has caused schools to reconsider conducting classes during the summer vacation. For instance, a school in Moodubelle in Udupi suspended classes after parents opposed it.

Parents of students who study in schools that use the state syllabus are also raising concerns regarding the early commencement of classes. One parent complained that their school began classes for grade 10 students and intends to do so throughout the summer holidays, despite parent opposition.

The controversy surrounding early summer classes in Dakshina Kannada brings to the fore the necessity for schools to strike a balance between academic needs and the welfare of students. With the summer holidays on the horizon, parents and schools will have to collaborate to arrive at a solution that satisfies all concerned.

Also read: April 8, What happened on this day in the world?