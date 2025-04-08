‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’ locked for May 9 release

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The upcoming film “Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary” is all set to release on the silver screen on May 9.

Speaking about the Indian release, Director Shinobu Sasaki shared: "The Shin Chan movie, which has a history of over 30 years, is finally being released in theaters in India! Thank you very much! Our Dinosaur Diary is a heartwarming story about the kid’s summer memories. Led by the mischievous Shin Chan, the Kasukabe Guard causes quite a ruckus.

"Please enjoy the cuteness of his beloved dog Shiro, and the baby dinosaur Nana, as well as the grandeur and coolness of the dinosaurs, and the meticulous hand-drawn lines by the animators on the big screen. I would be thrilled if this movie inspires the people in India to visit Japan or to explore the past series of Shin chan. My heart is pounding with excitement! (sic)."

The film, telling the tale of adventure, family and dinosaurs, is set to make a grand return to Indian cinemas with PVR INOX Pictures for its latest film, “Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary.”

Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales & Development at TV Asahi commented: “We are extremely excited to partner with PVR Inox Pictures on this Shin Chan film release! We are thrilled that the children who are currently watching Shin Chan on TV, as well as those who grew up watching it, will be able to enjoy Shin Chan's adventures on the big screen.”

“Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary” takes the audiences to "Dino’s Island," a futuristic theme park in Tokyo where dinosaurs have been brought back to life. What starts as an exciting summer quickly turns into chaos when Shinnosuke and his family take in a baby dinosaur named Nana.

As a sinister force hunts Nana for its hidden secret, Shinnosuke, his dog Shiro, and the Kasukabe Guard embark on a thrilling mission to protect their new friend.

